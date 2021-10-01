Last week, Microsoft unveiled its latest crop of Surface devices, including a pair of tablets that are clearly designed to compete with Apple's iPad Pro and iPad 9th-gen. Though the best iPad models continue dominate the tablet space in terms of market share, Microsoft has continued marching on with its Surface lineup and, when you look closely, you begin to realise that Apple and Microsoft's tablet philosophies really aren't that far apart anymore. Gone are the days of touch-only iPad devices and so-called "toaster-fridge" competition. iPads looks more like Surface devices than ever, and Microsoft continues to make the Surface's tablet experience better. Ultimately, it's consumers that benefit from some real competition in the tablet space since it ultimately results in better products, regardless of which ecosystem you prefer. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Great artists steal

Though it wasn't the first tablet, the iPad was certainly the catalyst for the modern-day tablet market and continues to lead with almost 60% of tablet revenue heading Apple's way. That hasn't put off Microsoft, though, who has continued to bring new Surface ideas to the table over the years since the original iPad debuted. Though Surface RT was a rough start, Microsoft realized that many users wanted to be able to interact with their tablet in different modes, which the kickstand allowed, and with both touch and traditional input methods like keyboards, trackpads, styluses, and mice. Consumers benefit from some real competition. Apple, as always, is happy to steal good ideas where it sees them. It launched its own stylus, the Apple Pencil, in 2015 alongside the first iPad Pro with a Smart Keyboard that magnetically attached to the iPad Pro à la Surface Pro. The announcement of the adjustable Magic Keyboard was viewed by some as a the final admission that Microsoft actually got the 2-in-1 form factor right with the original Surface.