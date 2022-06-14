Apple today announced a new 10-year deal with Major League Soccer that will see every game from 2023 through 2032 streamed on the Apple TV app through a new MLS subscription service.

The company stated:

Apple and Major League Soccer (MLS) today announced that the Apple TV app will be the exclusive destination to watch every single live MLS match beginning in 2023. This partnership is a historic first for a major professional sports league, and will allow fans around the world to watch all MLS, Leagues Cup,1 and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches in one place — without any local broadcast blackouts or the need for a traditional pay TV bundle.

From next year, every single MLS game will be streamed exclusively on the Apple TV app through a new MLS subscription you can only access through Apple. There will be no local blackouts and no pay TV bundles.

The service will include all match content, a new weekly live show, game replays, highlights, analysis, and original programming.

You'll be able to watch on any device with internet access on the Apple TV including its best iPhones, iPad, Apple TV, and compatible smart TVs, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Apple's Eddy Cue said "For the first time in the history of sports, fans will be able to access everything from a major professional sports league in one place", which he said was "a dream come true for MLS fans."

MLS commissioner Don Garber said "Apple is the perfect partner to further accelerate the growth of MLS and deepen the connection between our clubs and their fans."

All games will include announces in both English and Spanish, as well as French for matches involving Canadian teams. Full details of the move including the price of the new subscription will be announced "in the coming months."

It's important to note this is not part of Apple TV+ and will require fans to purchase a new separate subscription if they want to watch games. However, Apple says "a broad selection" of games will be made availalbe to Apple TV+ subscribers, and that a limited number of games will be free. Access to the streaming services will also be included in the purchase price of MLS full-season ticket packages.

Apple is already streaming live baseball on Friday Nights over on Apple TV+.