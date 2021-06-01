What you need to know
- Apple has announced the 2021 Apple Design Award finalists across six different categories..
- Six apps per category are in the running for a win.
Apple today announced the finalists for the 2021 Apple Design Awards, with six apps included across six different categories.
This year, Apple's categories include inclusivity, delight and fun, interaction, social impact, visuals and graphics, and innovation. Some big App Store hitters are included.
The Apple Design Awards honor excellence in innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement in app and game design.
In the running for a win, are:
Inclusivity
- 1Password
- A Monster's Expedition
- Alba
- HoloVista
- Me: A Kid's Diary by Tinybop
- Voice Dream Reader
Delight and Fun
- Little Opheus
- Pok Pok Playroom
- Poolside FM
- RakugakiAR
- South of the Circle
- Wonderbox
Interaction
- Bird Alone
- CARROT Weather
- Craft
- Nova
- Spr!ng
- Wonderbox
Social Impact
- Alba
- Attentat 1942
- Be My Eyes
- Brief
- If Found...
- Klima
Visuals and Graphics
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Genshin Impact
- LittleOrpheus
- Loona
- Mission to Mars AR
- (Not Boring) Weather
Innovation
- Bird Alone
- Blind Drive
- LoL: Wild Rift
- Museum Alive
- NaadSadhana
- Universe
This year's Apple Design Awards will stream via the Developer app and Apple Developer website on June 10 at 2:00 PM PT.
With so many games involved it's worth remembering the best way to play a ton of them is on Apple's hot new iPad Pro. Just remember to check out our collection of the best iPad Pro deals before adding one to your collection!
