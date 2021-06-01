App StoreSource: Joe Keller / iMore

  • Apple has announced the 2021 Apple Design Award finalists across six different categories..
  • Six apps per category are in the running for a win.

Apple today announced the finalists for the 2021 Apple Design Awards, with six apps included across six different categories.

This year, Apple's categories include inclusivity, delight and fun, interaction, social impact, visuals and graphics, and innovation. Some big App Store hitters are included.

The Apple Design Awards honor excellence in innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement in app and game design.

In the running for a win, are:

Inclusivity

  • 1Password
  • A Monster's Expedition
  • Alba
  • HoloVista
  • Me: A Kid's Diary by Tinybop
  • Voice Dream Reader

Delight and Fun

  • Little Opheus
  • Pok Pok Playroom
  • Poolside FM
  • RakugakiAR
  • South of the Circle
  • Wonderbox

Interaction

  • Bird Alone
  • CARROT Weather
  • Craft
  • Nova
  • Spr!ng
  • Wonderbox

Social Impact

  • Alba
  • Attentat 1942
  • Be My Eyes
  • Brief
  • If Found...
  • Klima

Visuals and Graphics

  • Beyond a Steel Sky
  • Genshin Impact
  • LittleOrpheus
  • Loona
  • Mission to Mars AR
  • (Not Boring) Weather

Innovation

  • Bird Alone
  • Blind Drive
  • LoL: Wild Rift
  • Museum Alive
  • NaadSadhana
  • Universe

This year's Apple Design Awards will stream via the Developer app and Apple Developer website on June 10 at 2:00 PM PT.

