- Apple has announced a new companion podcast for the For All Mankind Apple TV+ show.
- The first episode will debut alongside season 2 of the show.
Apple today took the wraps off a new podcast that will act as a companion to the popular Apple TV+ show For All Mankind. The new podcast, dubbed For All Mankind: The Official Podcast.
The new podcast will feature stars from the show as well as those who worked on it, while we're also promised some appearances from real-life astronauts, too. Krys Marshall (Commander Danielle Poole) will be the podcast's host.
In For All Mankind: The Official Podcast, the space race continues. Fans of the series and its themes can hear host Krys Marshall (Commander Danielle Poole) discuss what really goes down beyond our atmosphere with guests from the series, space experts, and former astronauts — plus never-before-heard audio that shows how astronauts achieve the impossible.
Apple says that the first episode of the new podcast will be released on February 19, the same day that the second season of For All Mankind begins streaming on Apple TV+.
"For All Mankind" season two picks up a decade later in 1983. It's the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is president and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head-to-head to control sites rich in resources on the moon.
Viewers will need to be Apple TV+ subscribers to take in the second season of For All Mankind as and when it's ready to make its debut. The service costs $4.99 per month unless you have an Apple One subscription.
