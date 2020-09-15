Apple One BundlesSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple just announced Apple One.
  • Welcome to the full Apple experience in a single bundle.
  • You'll get iCloud, Apple Music, TV+, Arcade, News+, & Fitness+.

Apple just announced Apple One, an Apple subscription to rule them all. You'll get iCloud, Apple Music, TV+, Arcade, News+, and Fitness+ all rolled into a single subscription for the first time.

Apple says that there will be different tiers available depending on the needs of users and their families.

  • Individual – includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and iCloud at $14.95 per month.
  • Family – includes the same services for the whole family at $19.95 per month.
  • Premium – includes everything the other bundles do, plus News+ and Fitness+.

Apple Fitness PlusSource: iMore

Apple One includes a 30-day free trial for any services that customers do not already have. With Apple One, customers will receive only one invoice each month, and they can easily change or cancel their Apple One plan at any time. With the Family and Premier plans, up to six family members can access all the included services with their own personal accounts and preferences.

All of this goes live this fall with a 30-day trial available. We'll have more details when they're available after today's event.

This story is developing