Apple has today announced a new show for Apple TV+ for preschoolers coming next month.
Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show starts Jack McBrayer in a series designed to teach kids that "a little act of kindness can change the world." From Apple:
Apple today debuted the inspiring new trailer for "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show," which will premiere Friday, Nov. 5 on Apple TV+. The new, breakthrough live action series from creators Jack McBrayer ("30 Rock," "Phineas and Ferb," "Wreck-It Ralph" franchise) and children's TV veteran and author, Angela C. Santomero ("Blue's Clues," "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood"), aims to ignite kindness through exploring empathy, humor, playfulness and imagination.
Other regulars include Markita Prescott and Albert Kong, and special guests including Paul Scheer and Sam Richardson. Apple says the show will feature stories with acts of kindness displayed through "The Three C's" of caring, connecting, and cascading from one person to another. The series will also feature original music from OK Go.
Hello Jack joins Apple's growing slate of children's content on its streaming platform, and Apple continues to invest in original content. The season 2 finale of smash-hit Ted Lasso will air on the service Friday, and the company also recently released its Sci-Fi blockbuster Foundation.
Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones including the iPhone 13, iPad, Mac, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
