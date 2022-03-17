Apple has announced that it is bringing another animated children's series to Apple TV+.

In a press release on the Apple Newsroom website, the company has announced that "Pinecone & Pony," a new children's series from Dreamworks Animation, is coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, April 8.

Based on the book "The Princess and the Pony" by New York Times bestselling author Beaton, and hailing from DreamWorks Animation and First Generation Films, "Pinecone & Pony" is an eight-episode animated comedy for kids and families about a young girl named Pinecone who, with the help of her best friend Pony, is learning that there's more than one way to be a warrior. Together they'll show their world how to challenge expectations, and that life can be a fun-filled adventure if you let it. "Pinecone & Pony" is produced by DreamWorks Animation and First Generation Films, and executive produced by showrunner Stephanie Kaliner. Beaton, Christina Piovesan and Mackenzie Lush are executive producers. The series features the voice talents of Maria Nash, Alicia Richardson, Andy Hull, Rachel House, Thom Allison, Chase W. Dillon and Viola Abley.

Apple also released the official trailer for the new series, which you can check out below: