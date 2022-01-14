What you need to know
- Fantasian has been updated with a New Game+ addition.
- Players can use a new in-game music player to listen to game music from composer Nobuo Uematsu.
- Gamers will need to have completed the game first..
The RPG game Fantasian is arguably the best Apple Arcade game you can download from the App Store today and now it's better than ever after an update added an in-game music player. Now, gamers can listen to music from composer Nobuo Uematsu at will — but they'll need to have finished the game to do it.
That's because the new music player is part of the New Game+ feature — a feature that will only be available after finishing the game.
Here's how it all works:
In New Game+, a special treasure chest will appear in the back room of the bar in the Frontier Town of En. If players obtain an item from this treasure chest, save their progress, and go back to the title screen, a new button will appear to grant access to a new music player feature, where gamers can listen to all the in-game music from celebrated composer Nobuo Uematsu.
Developer Mistwalker has also fixed the usual array of bugs and this update is now available for download. If you haven't yet tried Fantasian you can download it now for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even Apple TV.
You will of course need an Apple Arcade subscription to play. Apple Arcade is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
