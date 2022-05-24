Apple begins notifying the winners of its WWDC22 Swift Student Challenge

Apple has begun to email winners of its WWDC22 Swift Student Challenge, with some taking to Twitter to share the news of their success.

The Swift Student Challenge was set up to allow people to submit their own Swift Playgrounds app project for review. Applicants must meet specific requirements like being in education or a similar setting.

We continue our long-standing support of students around the world who love to code with this year's exciting Swift Student Challenge. Showcase your passion for coding by creating an incredible Swift Playgrounds app project on the topic of your choice. Winners will receive exclusive WWDC22 outerwear, a customized pin set, and one year of membership in the Apple Developer Program.

Some winners have now begun to receive notification that they've been chosen, with a goody bag set to wing its way to them. Inside, they'll find a pair of AirPods pro as well as a year's access to the Apple Developer Program alongside other items. The AirPods Pro are a surprise and were not part of the original copy Apple used when advertising the challenge.

WWDC proper will kick off on June 6 and run through June 10, with Apple set to announce iOS 16 and other software updates. We also expect to see the first betas made available to developers following the opening keynote on day one, too. Little is known about what that iOS 16 will actually entail, but we can bet it will be the best iPhone software to date. Once Apple irons out those early beta bugs, of course!