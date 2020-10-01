Huge Black Friday sales are approaching fast, and we've got all of the details on what to expect from Apple this year. Get ready for the year's biggest shopping weekend with our guide below and snag yourself a Black Friday deal on the latest Apple products.

This year's Black Friday sales will be a little different due to the ongoing health crisis, but that doesn't mean there won't be any deals. Instead, retailers like Apple will be encouraging more people to shop from home so we expect to see some stellar online-exclusive deals.

Last year, Apple's Black Friday sale consisted of bundled gift cards of up to $200 with the purchase of devices like MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more. Since the Apple Card is now in way more wallets this year, it's possible that we'll see some extra incentives for users of Apple's credit card.

We have all the information you need for Apple's Black Friday 2020 event right here, and we will continue to update this page as we find more details.

Does Apple do Black Friday sales?

Yes, it does, but only sort of. Apple tends to avoid directly discounting the prices of its products even over big sale periods like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday. Instead, we're likely to see bundle deals and gift card giveaways.

Last year, we saw Apple give away a $200 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of select products between Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the U.S., for example. That means you can get an essential accessory like AirPods with the purchase of your new Mac or iPad, which is great if you're in the market for that. If you want direct price cuts, you may want to look elsewhere. We've listed the best third-party retailers to keep an eye on below if price drops are more your bag.

When will Apple's Black Friday event start?

Black Friday is officially November 27, though we're likely to see deals at most retailers long before that date, Apple included. Black Friday has taken over most of November in recent years and issues like shipping delays, increased online orders, and a later placement of Thanksgiving (and therefore Black Friday) in the month mean that retailers will want shoppers to get their orders in earlier.

On top of that, Amazon Prime Day 2020 is taking place in mid-October so it's possible that the deals will just roll right on through the holiday season.

Of course, as soon as we spot it, we'll drop it in here and highlight the info you need to know about.

Should I wait for Black Friday to buy Apple products?

It's hard to say. Historically, Apple hasn't offered many discounts throughout the year and Black Friday offered a rare opportunity to save some money. However, in recent years, we've seen deals on Apple products throughout the year at various retailers.

If you want to shop directly at Apple, waiting until there's a Black Friday promotion there is probably a good idea if you don't need the product straight away. However, third-party retailers are already offering some great deals and you can get your hands on the product sooner if you buy now.

For those looking for Black Friday iPhone deals, it makes sense to wait since the rumored iPhone 12 is expected to be released in the next month so there may be some deals to coincide with holiday sales. Previous-gen models are likely to drop in price too.

Best Apple Black Friday deals

Even though the event itself is a ways off, you don't have to wait to get a great deal. There are several great Apple deals available right now and we've listed them below to make things super easy for you.

Will Apple's Black Friday deals leak early?

Apple is usually tight-lipped when it comes to, well, anything so it is unlikely that we'll hear anything concrete about Apple's Black Friday sale until the Cupertino company wants us to. That being said, we might see some indication from third-party retailers as to which products are set to be reduced in price.

As soon as we get any official or unofficial word on Black Friday 2020 deals at Apple, we'll update this post.

Which retailers have the best Apple deals in the U.S.?

Even if Apple doesn't offer amazing deals this year directly at its online store, there are still many other places to shop Apple Black Friday deals.

Apple — Direct from the source, use your Apple Card to pay in installments, and get free shipping

Amazon — Amazon often has the best deals and you'll probably be shopping there a lot this Black Friday anyway, free shipping with Prime

B&H — B&H tends to match prices elsewhere on Apple gear, save on tax with the B&H Payboo card

Best Buy — Best Buy will have some huge Black Friday deals, collect in-store to get your purchases faster

Walmart — Walmart sells a variety of Apple products and will likely discount a bunch for Black Friday

Target — RedCard holders can save even more on certain Apple products

