More than a quarter of Americans say that they won't buy an electric car, according to a new survey. That's bad news for Apple as news continues to swirl that it intends to launch its own electric vehicle (EV) at some point in the future.

The Apple Car project is one that has been in motion for a number of years and while changes to CarPlay via iOS 16 and beyond will make other cars more Apple-like, an Apple-branded vehicle is still a possibility. But not for some, with Consumer Reports noting that 28% of those questioned "would not consider" buying an EV at all, Apple or otherwise.

In fact, just 14% of respondents said that they "would definitely" buy or lease an EV today, while 22% "would consider seriously." The remaining 35% say they "might consider" such a move, with the reporter noting that those who would go the EV route skewed towards the younger generation.