Apple continues to improve the experience for Apple Card users. In the latest iOS 13.4 betas, the Wallet app includes a richer and more detailed transaction history for App Store purchases and other Apple subscriptions.

As you can see, the UI includes improved information, so for each Apple services transaction, such as the purchase of apps and subscriptions, you'll see a name, icon and purchase information. Previously, service transactions on Apple Card did not hold information regarding what the money was spent on. It's a small update, but a welcome one nonetheless.

Apple has made several small improvements to the Apple Card experience since its launch. Notably, earlier this year it introduced exporting for monthly so that users could uplift data for use in personal and finance budgeting apps. Initially, that support extended to .CSV exports, and was later added for .OFX files as well.

Apple release beta 4 of iOS 13.4 to developers earlier this week.

Apple Card is currently only available to customers in the US, boasting very fast credit approval, sleek statement, paying your balance from your iPhone and cashback rewards on purchases including Apple Products. If you'd like to know more about it, why not check out our review of the card here!