Apple CarPlay comes to Polestar 2 with new update

What you need to know
- Apple CarPlay is coming to Polestar.
- The Polestar 2 now supports iPhone connectivity thanks to a new update.
- It will bring better integration for music, apps, navigation, and more through iPhone.
Polestar has today announced that its Polestar 2 now supports CarPlay.
The company stated in a tweet:
The most fun part about driving a Polestar is driving it, but there's more to it. Our latest over-the-air update for the Polestar 2 comes with Apple CarPlay, allowing Polestar owners with an iPhone to change music, use apps, and communicate through Siri or the infotainment system
Polestar has long supported Android Automotive and comes with Google built-in, but not CarPlay, so this will be a welcome move for current and prospective owners. Polestar 2 was marketed as "the world's first car with a built-in Android powered operating system" that included route planning, music through Spotify, and more.
CarPlay lets users of all Apple's best iPhones including the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 integrate services like Apple Music, Maps, Phone, and more with their car's infotainment system.
At WWDC 2022 the company unveiled the next generation of CarPlay that will feature a huge amount of new metrics spread across the entire dashboard of your car. The feature won't arrive in time for iPhone 14 but compatible vehicles are expected to be announced next year.
One big EV maker that has left CarPlay out in the cold is Tesla, where your only recourse is this $150 Android tablet hack that brings CarPlay to your Tesla.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Charge three devices at once with Zendure SuperMini Go
This 10,000mAh portable battery is capable of charging three devices at once via magnetic wireless charging, USB-C, and USB-A ports. It features a cool, retro camera design and digital LCD display.
Review: MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 oozes power, even with an ageing design
The 13-inch MacBook Pro for 2022 impresses with strong M2 chip performance and excellent build quality, even if the external design is starting to feel long in the tooth.
Tesla owners need this $150 Android-powered CarPlay hack
Elon Musk's Tesla might make some of the most popular electric cars in the world but it still refuses to add a basic feature that owners have been crying out for in recent years. Tesla refuses to add CarPlay support, leaving some to take matters into their own hands.
Charge up your AirPods without plugging in
Looking for the perfect charging case for your AirPods that’ll let you boost your battery on the go? Here are the best of the best AirPods wireless chargers right now!