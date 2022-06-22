Apple CarPlay comes to Polestar 2 with new update

Polestar has today announced that its Polestar 2 now supports CarPlay.

The company stated in a tweet:

The most fun part about driving a Polestar is driving it, but there's more to it. Our latest over-the-air update for the Polestar 2 comes with Apple CarPlay, allowing Polestar owners with an iPhone to change music, use apps, and communicate through Siri or the infotainment system

The most fun part about driving a Polestar is driving it, but there's more to it. Our latest over-the-air update for the Polestar 2 comes with Apple CarPlay, allowing Polestar owners with an iPhone to change music, use apps, and communicate through Siri or the infotainment system pic.twitter.com/mulkjIUR6D — Polestar (@PolestarCars) June 22, 2022

Polestar has long supported Android Automotive and comes with Google built-in, but not CarPlay, so this will be a welcome move for current and prospective owners. Polestar 2 was marketed as "the world's first car with a built-in Android powered operating system" that included route planning, music through Spotify, and more.

CarPlay lets users of all Apple's best iPhones including the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 integrate services like Apple Music, Maps, Phone, and more with their car's infotainment system.

At WWDC 2022 the company unveiled the next generation of CarPlay that will feature a huge amount of new metrics spread across the entire dashboard of your car. The feature won't arrive in time for iPhone 14 but compatible vehicles are expected to be announced next year.