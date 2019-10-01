Whether you're a seasoned cartoonist or just starting your animation career, Apple is offering new art sessions that anyone can enjoy.

To celebrate The Big Draw, a visual literacy charity that promotes drawing, Apple is holding Today at Apple sessions that will give attendees hands-on time with the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil. The good news is many of the sessions are being offered worldwide, according to MacRumors.

During the sessions, which are said to last between 60 and 90 minutes, participants will use Adobe's new Fresco app and get the opportunity to create abstract paintings, emoji, and more.

Here's what to expect from the upcoming sessions: