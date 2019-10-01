What you need to know
- Apple is offering special art sessions to celebrate The Big Draw.
- Attendees will get their hands on the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil.
- The sessions are free and last from 60 minutes to 90 minutes.
Whether you're a seasoned cartoonist or just starting your animation career, Apple is offering new art sessions that anyone can enjoy.
To celebrate The Big Draw, a visual literacy charity that promotes drawing, Apple is holding Today at Apple sessions that will give attendees hands-on time with the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil. The good news is many of the sessions are being offered worldwide, according to MacRumors.
During the sessions, which are said to last between 60 and 90 minutes, participants will use Adobe's new Fresco app and get the opportunity to create abstract paintings, emoji, and more.
Here's what to expect from the upcoming sessions:
Make Your Own Emoji: Kids will learn fun ways to create their own emoji. We'll show them how to draw colorful faces and objects. They'll get hands-on using the Adobe Fresco app on iPad with Apple Pencil to draw an emoji to take home. Devices will be provided.
Discovering Color: Collect the colors you observe on your walk to capture your own color palette. Using the Adobe Fresco app on iPad Pro with Apple Pencil, you'll combine them to create an abstract painting to take home. Devices will be provided. Recommended for all skill levels.
Drawing from Observation: Transform the way you observe and sketch the world around you. We'll show you how being mindful of people, objects, or places in your surroundings will help you add interesting details to your drawings using the Adobe Fresco app on iPad Pro with Apple Pencil. Devices will be provided. Recommended for all skill levels.
In addition to the sessions listed above, MacRumors notes there will be special artist-led sessions at Apple Union Square and Apple Fifth Avenue. The Big Draw sessions run from October 1 to October 31.
