Apple is celebrating Pride Month with a huge feature in Apple Music.

As reported by MacRumors, Apple has added a new Pride section to Apple Music that will be curated for the entire month of June. According to the report, Apple plans to release new content to the collection every Sunday that "focuses on Equality, Resilience and Community."

The collection includes playlists, albums, celebrated artists, music videos, and interviews.

Content will include Pride Talks, which are short original videos that include conversations with Rob Halford (Judas Priest), Ben Platt, MNEK, girl in red, and more, plus guest-curated playlists featuring music selected by Hayley Kiyoko (taking over Love Her, Lover), Mykki Blanco (RESIST!), Troye Sivan (Strike a Pose), Tayla Parx (Here 'n' Queer), and Claud (Thrive). Apple also plans to feature exclusive DJ mixes and Apple Music radio shows and specials that will air on Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music Country. There will be Apple Music TV 24-hour takeovers on June 6, 13, 20, and 27 as well. Apple now has a dedicated Apple Music Pride page where users can find all of the videos, playlists, and interviews celebrating Pride. The page will be available year-round.

Apple Fitness+ is also celebrating Pride Month with a collection of workouts. There is a special section of the Fitness app that has Pride-themed HIIT, cycling, yoga, and treadmill workouts.