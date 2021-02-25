Apple has announced that it will be celebrating Women's History Month by running special App Store stories, Apple Fitness+ events, and more. The activities will kick off on March 1 and there's even an Activity Challenge for Apple Watch owners to enjoy.

Apple often runs programs like this where it brings the App Store, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, and other services together to help celebrate a good cause or an anniversary. Women's History Month is, rightly, no different. Apple has quite the month planned for us.

For Women's History Month and International Women's Day, Apple is further amplifying female voices that drive culture and change by bringing to the forefront untold stories, exclusive content, and curated collections across all of its services. Available beginning in March, these offerings celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of all women who accelerate the conversation around gender equality.