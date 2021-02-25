What you need to know
- Apple is using its various services and apps to celebrate Women's History Month.
- A variety of celebrations will kick off from March 1.
Apple has announced that it will be celebrating Women's History Month by running special App Store stories, Apple Fitness+ events, and more. The activities will kick off on March 1 and there's even an Activity Challenge for Apple Watch owners to enjoy.
Apple often runs programs like this where it brings the App Store, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, and other services together to help celebrate a good cause or an anniversary. Women's History Month is, rightly, no different. Apple has quite the month planned for us.
For Women's History Month and International Women's Day, Apple is further amplifying female voices that drive culture and change by bringing to the forefront untold stories, exclusive content, and curated collections across all of its services. Available beginning in March, these offerings celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of all women who accelerate the conversation around gender equality.
App Store
Apple celebrates women who challenge themselves to create new paths and ways of working, sharing their knowledge and experiences for others to follow in their footsteps. Customers can read about female developers in exclusive interviews, or browse the curated Apps Made by Women Collection. Additionally, the App Store will feature an App of the Day and Game of the Day from a woman creator during the month of March, and, with Apple Arcade, showcase a collection of games starring powerful female characters.
Apple Music
Apple Music is highlighting women who are leaders in their field, breaking records, topping charts, and inspiring others through their work, advocacy, and influence within pop culture and beyond. Apple Music listeners can enjoy a diverse range of "Visionary Women" curated playlists from artists and influencers from all over the world. Apple Music will also showcase four original content short films, and Apple Music radio and Apple Music TV will feature incredible female voices, stories, and musicianship for a full 24 hours, back to back, on March 8.
Apple Books
Apple Books is celebrating everywhere with country-specific collections that feature women's voices and elevate their contributions to every field. Customers can find a selection of biographies and memoirs that highlight trailblazers, along with collections that spotlight literary icons and exciting newcomers in fiction — including women who are rewriting the rules in every genre, from Romance to Science Fiction. Customers can also explore recommended great books and audiobooks that unearth stories of remarkable women during extraordinary times, share empowering wisdom, and explore vital intersectional feminist perspectives.
Apple Maps
Curated Guides, in collaboration with Altas Obscura, Complex, Michelin Guide, HER, and Street Art Cities, will be available on Apple Maps. Users can discover stunning statues of remarkable women, restaurants from Michelin-starred female chefs and rising stars from around the globe, must-visit businesses in Los Angeles, and street art by women artists in New York.
Apple Watch
On March 8, Apple Watch users can participate in the International Women's Day Activity Challenge and earn a limited-edition award by recording any workout of 20 minutes or more.
You can read all about everything Apple has planned in the Newsroom announcement post. Other notable events include new curated Apple TV content as well as Apple News' highlighting of "diverse, inspiring figures from the past and present."
