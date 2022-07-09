Apple CEO Tim Cook hitched a ride in a Rivian R1T while in attendance at Allen & Co.'s Sun Valley Conference in Idaho this week, as Apple is rumored to be producing an electric car of its own.

As reported by Bloomberg:

Apple Inc.'s Tim Cook was spotted in downtown Sun Valley Thursday taking a ride in a Rivian Automotive Inc. battery-electric pickup. The chief executive officer borrowed the metallic green R1T while attending Allen & Co.'s Sun Valley Conference in Idaho, according to people familiar with the matter. Cook and others took the vehicle from the Sun Valley Resort, where the conference is held, downtown for dinner, the people said, asking not to be identified.

Rivian founder and CEO R.J. Scaringe is also in attendance at the conference and brought not one but two Rivians with him, and R1T and the R1S, presumably so all of the world's richest leaders could get a good look at the burgeoning EVs.

The news is interesting because Rivian is a prospective rival not only of Tesla but also Apple's own rumored Apple Car, which is supposedly targeting a launch in 2025. Project Titan is one of Apple's worst-kept secrets, with reports indicating the company plans to launch an autonomous electric vehicle.

At WWDC 2022 the company unveiled its next generation of CarPlay alongside iOS 16, which promises to take over the entire dashboard of compatible vehicles with a wealth of information from your car and iPhone.