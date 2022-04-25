We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Apple confirms the App Store, Apple Music are having problems right now [Update]

If Apple Music is down for you, you aren't the only one.
What you need to know

  • Apple has confirmed that it is having problems with some services.
  • Apple Music is having problems right now.
  • The App Store is experiencing issues, Apple says.

Update, April 25 (5:15 PM ET): Apple says it has resolved the issue affecting Apple Music and the App Store.

Apple has confirmed that some of its services are currently experiencing issues including Apple Music and the App Store.

Amid reports that the App Store is missing its privacy labels, Apple has now confirmed via its system status page that "users may be experiencing a problem with this service." It's a similar story for Apple Music, with the same page noting that "users may be experiencing intermittent issues with this service."

A Twitter search suggests that a number of people have been unable to stream music via Apple Music for a while, while others are experiencing an issue with lyrics not appearing on-screen.

If you're currently unable to use Apple Music the best course of action is likely to hang tight — Apple knows there is an issue and will be working on a fix as you read this. In terms of the App Store, hopefully those privacy labels will be back sooner rather than later.

Apple will no doubt also have fingers crossed that more issues don't present themselves. Previous issues of this ilk have seen multiple services experience outages or degraded performance simultaneously. So far, only Apple Music and the App Store appear to be affected.

In an update on the company's System Status page, Apple says that it has resolved the issues affecting some users with Apple Music and the App Store.

Users should be able to access and use each service without issue now.

