Update, April 25 (5:15 PM ET): Apple says it has resolved the issue affecting Apple Music and the App Store.

Apple has confirmed that some of its services are currently experiencing issues including Apple Music and the App Store.

Amid reports that the App Store is missing its privacy labels, Apple has now confirmed via its system status page that "users may be experiencing a problem with this service." It's a similar story for Apple Music, with the same page noting that "users may be experiencing intermittent issues with this service."