Apple this week announced the schedule for the first 12 weeks of Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+, in the process confirming that all of the games would be free to watch.

Apple confirmed on Tuesday that it plans to air two games every Friday from the MLB starting on April 8, with the New York Mets at Washington Nationals opening the batting. Apple had previously stated that Friday Night Baseball, while part of its Apple TV+ subscription service, would initially be free for a limited time, without further stating how long that period would be. Now it seems prospective customers will get a pretty solid chance to watch before deciding if they want to take the plunge:

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced the first half of the 2022 "Friday Night Baseball" schedule. These scheduled games are available to anyone with internet access, for free, only on Apple TV+.

Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+ will include live pre- and postgame shows, and is going to be available in the following countries:

United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom

Apple TV+ is available on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and TVs, as well as smart TVs through the Apple TV app, gaming consoles and some set-top boxes.

Apple says it plans to announce further details regarding additional game schedules, broadcast teams, production "enhancements" and coverage at a later date.