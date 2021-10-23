What you need to know
- Mythic Quest is returning to Apple TV+.
- Apple announced this week it would be getting a third and fourth season.
- Writing will begin later this year.
Apple has confirmed that popular comedy Mythic Quest is returning to Apple TV+ for a third and fourth season.
The company stated:
Apple TV+ today announced a season three and four pickup of "Mythic Quest," the hit sitcom from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, which has been hailed by critics as "hilarious and endearing," "a ton of fun," and "the best workplace comedy on TV." McElhenney, who also stars, shared the news in his signature comedic style with a video featuring fellow Apple TV+ star and Emmy Award winner Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso"), and Academy Award winner Sir Anthony Hopkins, who recently earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Narrator for his guest star role in the "Mythic Quest" special, "Everlight." Boasting a 100% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series is set to open the writers' room for season three later this year.
The story follows game developers in a studio who have created the world's biggest videogame. As noted the show has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and has proven one of Apple's more popular offerings alongside smash-hit Ted Lasso.
On Friday Apple debuted its new alien invasion drama series Invasion. The hotly-anticipated alien thriller follows the story of people around the world as Extraterrestrial beings arrive on Earth.
