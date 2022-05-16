What you need to know
- Apple is set to announce iOS 16 at its WWDC event next month.
- Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says some "fresh" new apps are on the horizon.
Apple is expected to announce iOS 16 alongside iPadOS 16, macOS 13, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9 during its WWDC22 opening keynote next month — and it could bring with it some "fresh Apple apps" according to one report.
Writing via the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was answering a question about which software update is likely to be the biggest this year. Talk of a "significant" watchOS 9 update was mentioned, while iOS 16 was said to be in line for some new apps as well as improved "ways of interacting" with existing ones. However, those hoping for a "full redesign of the software" look set to be left disappointed.
While Apple is expected to share more details about iOS 16 and the other software updates on June 6, little hard information has leaked about what those releases will entail. We do know that iOS 16 is what Apple will ship iPhone 14 with later this year, but that's months — and a long beta process — away. For now, we look set to have to wait for Apple to unveil everything to know for sure what we should be getting excited about.
If Apple follows its previous release cadences we should expect it to announce its new software updates on June 6 with an initial developer beta being released on the same day. Within a matter of weeks, those on the public beta program should also get in on the act, while the final updates should be made available to the public around September time. Just in time for new devices to ship.
