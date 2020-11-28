Black Friday was huge for Apple deals this year, but it's over. Fear not, though, as Cyber Monday is here and it's bringing with it a whole host of Apple deals you can take advantage of from the comfort of your own home. Various retailers are discounting Apple tech like the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more, so you can score some savings on pretty much any Apple device you want.
Apple's own holiday sale runs through November 30, too. It is offering free gift cards of up to $150 with eligible purchases of devices like iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more.
We have all the information you need for Apple Cyber Monday deals right here, and we will continue to update this page as we see more deals.
Best Cyber Monday iPhone deals
iPhone 12 and 12 Pro | Up to $700 off at Verizon
You can save up to $700 on the iPhone 12 model of your choice at Verizon with a new line and select trade-in. You can also save up to $400 more when you switch meaning the entry-level iPhone 12 is essentially free. Alternatively, you can upgrade and save up to $440 with select trade-in.
iPhone 12 and 12 Pro | Up to $200 prepaid Mastercard + Free AirPods Pro at Visible
Visible's deal a prepaid Mastercard gift card of up to $200 with the purchase of an iPhone 12 series device after 2 months of service. On top of that, you'll get a set of AirPods Pro earbuds (worth $249) at no extra cost.
iPhone 12 and 12 Pro | Up to $700 off at AT&T
AT&T's best iPhone 12 and 12 Pro deal offers up to $700 off meaning you can get the 64GB iPhone 12 mini for free or a significant discount on a different configuration. You'll need to buy the phone up front, add a new line or upgrade an existing line with postpaid unlimited wireless service, and trade in an eligible phone in order to get $700 in bill credits over 30 months.
iPhone SE (2020) | $30 per month at Mint Mobile
This limited-time promotion scores you Apple's newest (and most affordable) iPhone paired with Mint Mobile's great service for one low monthly cost. That's right, it's the phone, financed over 24 months, plus Mint Mobile's 3GB data plan for $30 a month.
iPhone XR | From $0 off at Apple with trade-in
If you want to buy your iPhone outright and have an old device to trade in, you could get up to $500 in Apple Store credit. That means you could get a new iPhone XR for free depending on what phone you're handing over. Check out the trade-in options at Apple.
Best Cyber Monday iPad deals
iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2020) | Up to $149 off at Amazon
Since the 2020 iPad Pro line has been on the market for only a couple of months, the discounts haven't yet been flooding in. However, you can score the 12.9-inch model with as much as $149 off via Amazon for some of its best prices yet.
iPad Pro (11-inch, 2020) | $699.99 at Amazon
This year's more compact iPad Pro has seen a little more movement in price so far, though right now it's either out of stock or at full price at most retailers. Your best savings can be found at Amazon where it's $99 off for the entry-level model, with other capacities discounted by up to $150.
iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2018) | From $799 at B&H
If you don't need the improved cameras and LiDAR sensor, slightly bumped processor, and improved mics of the 2020 model, the previous-gen iPad Pro might suit you well and you can score a significant saving on one if you know where to look. B&H has $350 off the 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model, for example, with other configurations and accessories also heavily discounted.
iPad Pro | 24 months interest-free with Apple Card
The same 24-month interest-free Apple Card installment plan is also available for Apple's iPad lineup. 3% cashback makes for a decent saving, especially on the latest models.
Black Friday Apple Watch deals
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) | $329.98 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 6 may only be a couple of weeks old at this point, but you can already drop the entry-level model down to $350 at Amazon. Close to $70 off is some solid savings for such a recent Apple device and it's a new all-time low.
Apple Watch SE (44mm) | $289 at Amazon
The larger Apple Watch SE is also discounted by as much as $20 in select configurations.
Apple Watch Series 5 | $329 at Amazom
This deal at Amazon saves you $100 on the regular cost for the 44mm Apple Watch Series 5. It's a match for the lowest we've seen it go and is the best deal around right now.
Apple Watch Series 6 | 24 months interest-free with Apple Card
While it's not directly discounted at Apple, you can get the latest Apple Watch Series 6 or Apple Watch SE and pay over 24 monthly installments interest-free with Apple Card. You'll also get 3% cashback.
Best Cyber Monday Mac deals
MacBook Pro (Late 2020) | $1,199 at Amazon
As a special, limited-time deal, B&H is taking $100 off the latest 13-inch model of the MacBook Pro. This model features Apple's M1 8-Core CPU along with an IPS retina display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 16-core neural engine. It's $50 more at Amazon if it goes out of stock at B&H.
Mac mini (Late 2020) | $639 at B&H
The all-new Mac mini is discounted by $60 at B&H for the first time ever. This model features Apple's M1 chip with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and more. This limited-time deal likely won't last long, so shop soon!
Apple MacBook Air (Late 2020) | From $947.96 at Expercom
Apple authorized reseller Expercom is currently the best place to order the new MacBook Air at a discount, though shipping timeframes have already become stretched. If you don't mind waiting a few weeks to get yours, it could be the cheapest way to get one for a while.
MacBook Pro (16-inch, Late 2019) | $2,099 at Amazon
In late 2019, Apple bumped the top-end MacBook Pro display size up to 16 inches and redeveloped the keyboard for a more reliable experience. Since it's been out a few months, it has seen a few discounts, but this $300 price drop at Amazon in space gray or silver is one of its best yet. The 1TB model is also $300 off.
iMac, 27-inch (Retina 5K, 2020) | $1,649 at B&H
The all-new 2020 iMac is seeing its first big discount in the 27-inch size at a few retailers, including B&H where it is $150 off for the 256GB model with 3.1GHz 6-core 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor. This is its best price since its release.
Best Cyber Monday AirPods deals
AirPods w/ Charging Case | $109.99 at Amazon
This deal at Amazon saves you $40 on Apple's entry-level AirPods. You don't get the wireless charging case, but this is the most affordable way to get brand new AirPods right now.
AirPods w/ Wireless Charging Case | $149.99 at Amazon
This near-$50 discount makes it more affordable than ever to upgrade to the AirPods that you can wirelessly charge instead of worry about plugging in. This is the best deal around right now for the wireless charging AirPods.
AirPods Pro | $199.99 at Best Buy
Snatch the Apple AirPods Pro at $50 off their regular price today at Best Buy. There's no telling how long this discount will last, so you should buy now if you're interested!
Apple iPod Touch (6th Generation)
Woot is offering 30% off the 6th generation Apple iPod Touch in a variety of colors! You'll save $60 instantly and can choose between Blue, Pink, Red, Space Gray, Silver, and Gold while supplies last.
Best Cyber Monday Apple TV deals
Apple TV 4K (32GB) | $169 at Walmart
Apple's entry-level 4K streaming hardware can be picked up at a $10 discount via Walmart making that the best place to buy it currently. It's a small savings, but it'll buy you a movie on iTunes at least.
Apple TV HD | $144 at Walmart
Deals on the HD Apple TV are few and far between right now, though you can make a small saving at Walmart where it is $5 less than its retail price. That price is matched at B&H.
Apple TV Siri Remote | $52.99 at Amazon
If you have misplaced or lost your Apple TV remote, or just want a spare one, then you can save 10% over at Amazon. This deal is also matched at B&H.
Does Apple do Cyber Monday sales?
Yes, it does, but only sort of. Similar to last year, Apple is including a gift card of up to $150 with eligible purchases via the Apple online store or its brick-and-mortar locations from Black Friday to Cyber Monday.
That gift card can be used for a future product or accessory purchase or be redeemed against your Apple ID to buy apps, games, iTunes content, or pay for subscriptions like Apple Music and Apple TV+.
If you want direct price cuts, you may want to look elsewhere. We've listed the best third-party retailers to keep an eye on above if price drops are more your bag.
Which retailers have the best Apple deals in the U.S.?
Even if Apple doesn't offer amazing deals this year directly at its online store, there are still many other places to shop Apple deals.
- Apple — Direct from the source, use your Apple Card to pay in installments, and get free shipping
- Amazon — Amazon often has the best deals and you'll probably be shopping there a lot this Cyber Monday weekend anyway, get free shipping with Prime
- B&H — B&H tends to match prices elsewhere on Apple gear, save on tax with the B&H Payboo card
- Best Buy — Best Buy has some huge holiday deals on Apple stuff, collect in-store to get your purchases faster
- Walmart — Walmart sells a variety of Apple products and is discounting a bunch for Cyber Monday
- Target — RedCard holders can save 5% on Apple products
