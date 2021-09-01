A brand new 9/11 documentary is now available on Apple TV+, featuring unseen images and exclusive testimony from President George W. Bush, and more.

The new doc will air on Apple TV+ worldwide, apart from the UK. That's because the program was created by Apple with the BBC, which is showing it on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Apple announced the feature in July, stating:

Apple today announced "9/11: Inside the President's War Room," a new documentary special that tells the story of 9/11 through the eyes of the presidency by gaining unprecedented access to the key decision makers who responded for the nation. Brought to audiences by Apple and the BBC, the documentary will make its global debut on Apple TV+ and BBC One this September, marking the 20th anniversary of the attack.

Narrated by Jeff Daniels, it follows the 12 hours following the 9/11 attacks inside the Oval Office, it also features never-before-heard testimony from President George W. Bush, as well as VP Dick Cheney and Condoleezza Rice, as well as 200 unseen images.

Apple continues to invest in new content, recently landing a new film titled Raymond and Ray starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke:

"Raymond and Ray" follows half-brothers Raymond (played by Ewan McGregor) and Ray (played by Ethan Hawke) who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There's anger, there's pain, there's folly, there might be love, and there's definitely grave-digging.

9/11: Inside the President's War Room is now available on Apple TV+ on device likes iPhone 12, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and the Best TVs for Apple TV.