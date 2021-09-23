Ahead of the series premiere, Apple has debuted an official podcast about "Foundation," the new Sci-Fi epic based on the iconic novels from Isaac Asimov.

The podcast, which is hosted by Jason Concepcion and David S. Goyer, will dive into each episode of the series as it premieres weekly on Apple TV+.

Join host Jason Concepcion and Foundation's showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer as they discuss adapting Isaac Asimov's iconic novels for the screen. Writers from the show chat with Jason and David to unpack the latest episode of the Apple Original series, giving viewers a deeper dive into the story. Episodes of the show and the podcast premiere on Fridays. So watch first on Apple TV+ (where available), then listen to the podcast for the ultimate Foundation experience. This is an Apple TV+ podcast, produced by Pineapple Street Studios.

The first episode, titled "Introducing "Foundation: The Official Podcast," is a preview of what to expect from the show.

"Foundation" will premiere on Thursday, September 23 at 9:00 PM EST. The first three episodes will be immediately available with each additional episode debuting weekly on Fridays.

