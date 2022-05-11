Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of its dark comedy "Physical," starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne. From creator, writer and executive producer Annie Weisman, the 10-episode second season adds Murray Bartlett ("The White Lotus"), and will launch globally on Friday, June 3 with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday, on Apple TV+.

Apple has today shared the trailer for the second season of dark comedy Physical, which returns to Apple TV+ on June 3.

Season two features Byrne, with returning stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Paul Sparks as well as new addition Murray Bartlett.

Season two follows Byrne as Sheila Rubin, who has successfully launched her first fitness video:

In the second season, our hero Sheila Rubin (Byrne) has successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles in her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Scovel) and the values he represents and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she's no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire

Physical is one of Apple's many popular Apple TV+ shows to get a second run out, alongside the very popular Severance and smash-hit Pachinko. The company continues to invest in a burgeoning slate of original programming.