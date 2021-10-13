Apple has today confirmed that Dickinson will return to Apple TV+ on November 5 for its third and final season.

The company stated:

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for the third and final season of "Dickinson," the critically acclaimed and Peabody Award-winning Apple Original comedy series starring and executive produced by Academy Award nominee Hailee Steinfeld, and created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith, who also makes her directorial debut this season. The first three episodes of the 10-episode season will premiere globally on Friday, November 5, 2021 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through December 24, 2021.

The show follows Emily Dickinsons through her "most productive time as an artist" against the backdrop of the American Civil War.

The third season stars, of course, Hailee Steinfeld along with Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche, and Jane Krakowski, as well as Wiz Khalifa.

As noted by Apple Dickinson has picked up multiple awards during its time on the company's fledgling streaming platform and is one of its most-acclaimed shows:

Since its global debut, "Dickinson" has been awarded a prestigious Peabody Award and earned a GLAAD Media Award nomination following its first season, and Hailee Steinfeld was nominated by the Hollywood Critics Association for the inaugural HCA TV Awards in the Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy category.

