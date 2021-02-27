In celebration of the Billie Eilish documentary Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, which just premiered on Apple TV+, Apple has released a limited edition gift card for customers who are fans of the artist. The colors of the gift card match that of Eilish's own branding: a green and blue that mold together to form the Apple logo.

The gift card, like any other gift card at Apple, is universal, meaning that you can spend the money on anything at Apple. Use it to purchase an app in the App Store, buy or rent a movie on iTunes, or shop at the Apple Store in-store or online.

If you are planning on purchasing the limited edition gift card and you are a fan of Eilish, you may want to opt to have the gift card sent by mail. Doing so will nab you a collectible sticker, whereas receiving it by email does not get you that collectible. You must spend at least $25 on the gift card in order to get one.