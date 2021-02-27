What you need to know
- Apple has dropped a limited edition gift card to celebrate the release of the Billie Eilish documentary.
- Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry is streaming now on Apple TV+.
In celebration of the Billie Eilish documentary Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, which just premiered on Apple TV+, Apple has released a limited edition gift card for customers who are fans of the artist. The colors of the gift card match that of Eilish's own branding: a green and blue that mold together to form the Apple logo.
The gift card, like any other gift card at Apple, is universal, meaning that you can spend the money on anything at Apple. Use it to purchase an app in the App Store, buy or rent a movie on iTunes, or shop at the Apple Store in-store or online.
Get the Billie Eilish Limited Edition Gift Card.
Celebrate the launch of the new film Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry with the limited-edition gift card — perfect for buying anything at Apple.
If you are planning on purchasing the limited edition gift card and you are a fan of Eilish, you may want to opt to have the gift card sent by mail. Doing so will nab you a collectible sticker, whereas receiving it by email does not get you that collectible. You must spend at least $25 on the gift card in order to get one.
The highly anticipated documentary follows the story of Eilish as she works on her first full-length album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, which went on to win Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
"Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the documentary offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager's journey, at just seventeen years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?"
You can watch Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry on Apple TV+ now.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Elevate your workspace with FlexiSpot EG1 Standing Desk
The FlexiSpot EG1 Standing desk is an electric, height adjustable desk equipped with dual cord management holes — a must for every workspace.
Portless iPhone 13 to use 'Internet Recovery' for restoring, claims leak
A new report claims that Apple plans to use a feature called 'Internet Recovery' to allow users to restore the portless version of the iPhone 13 should they run into any problems with the device.
Apple developers despair as DTK rebate offers vary worldwide
Apple has confirmed to developers they must return their Developer Transition Kit's to the company by March 31, however many developers worldwide seem upset they aren't getting a full rebate of $500 US developers are.
Automate your home with the best HomeKit smart plugs around
If you're new to home automation, a smart plug is a great first step in building out your connected home with its simple plug and play design. Here's our guide to the best smart plugs for HomeKit that you can buy.