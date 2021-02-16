Ahead of the documentary's premiere on Apple TV+, Apple has released a new trailer for "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry." The new trailer, titled "Meet Billie," shows some never-before-seen scenes from the documentary and shows how the artist created a Grammy award-winning album at home with her brother.

The documentary follows Eilish as she and her brother Finneas work on her debut album, which went on to win Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

"Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the documentary offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager's journey, at just seventeen years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?"

Apple TV+ has already released a couple of music documentaries. "Letter to You" followed Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band as they worked on the band's latest album. Apple also debuted "Beastie Boys Story," a live show with members from the band as they narrated their decade's long career. The company is also working on a music-competition series focused on country music.

"Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" will premiere on Apple TV+ and in theaters on February 26. Check out the new "Meet Billie" trailer below: