Looking for a new movie to spike your heart rate? Apple has dropped the price of dozens of scary movies and bundles in anticipation of Halloween, giving horror fans plenty to watch in the month of October.

For starters, Apple is offering a ton of rentals for just $1.00.

Apple is also offering movie bundles you can purchase, and there are some really good options.

Those are just some of the movies Apple is highlighting in anticipation of Halloween. You can see the full list of movies available to rent and purchase right here.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.