- Apple is offering cheap rentals on several great horror films.
- There are also a number of horror movie bundles for sale.
- Act quick, because we fear these sales will soon disappear.
Looking for a new movie to spike your heart rate? Apple has dropped the price of dozens of scary movies and bundles in anticipation of Halloween, giving horror fans plenty to watch in the month of October.
For starters, Apple is offering a ton of rentals for just $1.00.
- Don't Breathe
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Paranormal Activity
- The Ruins
- You're Next
- Let Me In
- Sinister
- Insidious
- The Ring
- V/H/S
Apple is also offering movie bundles you can purchase, and there are some really good options.
- Saw - 8 Film Collection
- Addams Family Double Feature
- Thrills & Chills Collection
- Cloverfield Double Feature
- Hereditary / The Witch
- Crime Thrillers 3 Film Collection
- Blade Trilogy
- Gremlins 1 & 2
- It / The Shining
- Scream Collection
Those are just some of the movies Apple is highlighting in anticipation of Halloween. You can see the full list of movies available to rent and purchase right here.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.