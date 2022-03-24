What you need to know
- Apple TV+ is getting another new title.
- Roar is coming to the platform on April 15.
- The new trailer gives us a look at the eight-episode series starring Nicole Kidman, and more!
Apple TV+ show Roar will debut on April 15, with the company releasing a new trailer today ahead of its debut.
The company announced:
Apple TV+ today released the trailer for "Roar," the highly anticipated darkly comedic anthology series set to debut globally with all eight episodes on Friday, April 15 exclusively on Apple TV+. Based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, the series is the first to be released under "Roar" creators and co-showrunners Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive's ("GLOW") overall deal with Apple TV+.
Starring Nicole Kidman, Roar is an eight-episode series based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern. From Apple:
"Roar" is an anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables. Spanning genres from magical realism to psychological horror, these eight stand-alone stories feature ordinary women in some pretty extraordinary circumstances. In "Roar," women eat photographs, date ducks, live on shelves like trophies. And yet, their struggles are universal.
The star-studded cast includes Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, and more. Each installment will feature notable stars including Nick Kroll and Alfred Molina. Kidman not only stars in the show, but also executive produces alongside Per Saari.
