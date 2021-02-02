What you need to know
- Apple has debuted the second trailer for "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry."
- The documentary is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on February 26.
Ahead of the documentary's release on February 26, Apple has shared the second trailer for "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry." The film is set to release in theaters and Apple TV+ where it will be streaming globally.
As the video description explains, the documentary will follow Eilish's meteoric rise as she works on her debut album "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO." The album went on to win Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
"Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry" tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the documentary offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager's journey, at just seventeen years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?"
The documentary is directed by R.J. Cutler, known for "The September Issue," "If I Stay," and "American High."
The documentary is from Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media. Directed by R.J. Cutler and starring Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, Maggie Baird, and Patrick O'Connell as themselves.
If you'd like to listen to the songs featured in the new trailer, Apple has helpfully noted that Eilish's songs "bury a friend" and "when the party's over" both appear.
You can watch the second trailer for Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry below:
