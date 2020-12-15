What you need to know
- Apple has dropped the official trailer for Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry.
- The documentary will release on Apple TV+ on February 26, 2021.
Apple has dropped the official trailer for Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, its documentary about the singer/songwriter that will debut on Apple TV+ on February 26, 2021. The documentary, which follows Eilish as she creates her most successful album, will also be released in theaters alongside its release on Apple's streaming service.
The film, which occurs when Eilish is just seventeen years old, follows the artist as creates her award-winning album "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?"
"Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the documentary offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager's journey, at just seventeen years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?"
Check out the official trailer for Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry below:
