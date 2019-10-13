Apple continued its PR push ahead of Apple TV+'s launch with See stars Jason Mamoa and Alfie Woodard appearing on the cover of Emmy magazine. The company also took out advertising in the issue, with Apple TV+ execs Jamie Erlicht and Zack van Amburg also interviewed. Buyers of the magazine will also receive a voucher for a free month of Apple TV+ as well.

With Apple believed to be spending around $15 million on each episode of See, comparisons are being made with another big budget show that also had huge scope – Game of Thrones. And Erlicht and van Amburg don't appear to be shying away from the prospect of being compared with such a popular show. "Can it be as epic as, say, a Game of Thrones? We answer that question early on with a resounding yes!" they say during the interview that was picked up by 9to5Mac.