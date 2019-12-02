What you need to know
- Apple will sell 3 million AirPods & AirPods Pro.
- This through the Black Friday & Cyber Monday weekend.
- All according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.
Apple will sell 3 million pairs of AirPods and AirPods Pro according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. They cite inventory shortates at retailers as well as "channel checks" when making the claim.
AirPods are historically popular during the holiday period, but with some impressive deals available this Black Friday and Cyber Monday season it's expected that sales will be particularly large this year. Tha recent arrival of the $249 AirPods Pro will also help push AirPods average selling price upwards.
We've already heard reports that Apple has asked suppliers to increase AirPods production due to demand, and stocks are indeed short especially in terms of AirPods Pro. The online Apple Store in particular appears to be struggling to keep AirPods Pro in stock, with delieveries now not set to take place until into 2020.
The same analyst beleives that Apple will have sold 60 million AirPods by the time 2019 comes to a close, with that number growing to as much as 90 million next year.
