Apple has released its July 2022 Friday Night Baseball schedule, confirming the games will continue to be free for the next set of announced fixtures.
The company stated:
Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced the July 2022 "Friday Night Baseball" schedule. Scheduled games continue to be available to watch for free, only on Apple TV+.
Eddy Cue said that "the 2022 season is off to a great start, and we're proud to bring all baseball fans a new way to watch their favorite teams each week, all without local blackout dates or the need for a cable subscription."
Apple says that Lauren Gardner will continue to host studio coverage with rotating analysts and that it will announce broadcasters for games on a weekly basis. The games are:
Friday, July 1
- Texas Rangers at New York Mets 7 p.m. ET
- Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros 8 p.m. ET
Friday, July 8
- Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers 8 p.m. ET
- Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners 10 p.m. ET
Friday, July 15
- Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies 8:30 p.m. ET
- Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres 9:30 p.m. ET
Friday, July 22
- Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies 7 p.m. ET
- Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox 8 p.m. ET
Friday, July 29
- Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays 7 p.m. ET
- Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants 10 p.m. ET
Apple TV+ started broadcasting baseball on Fridays earlier this year, however, the service has been met with strong pushback from some fans irked by the quality of the broadcasts, in particular its inexperienced announcers. While Apple did not explicitly say how long the games would be free, it had previously only announced that the first 12 weeks would come without a cost, possibly indicating Apple was waiting to see how the service went down before choosing to extend it.
Friday Night Baseball is available on Apple TV+ free on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
