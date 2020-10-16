What you need to know
- Apple is extending the free year trial of Apple TV+ for at least some subscribers.
- The company is alerting subscribers of the extended trial by email.
- It appears that the extension is for another three months of service.
If you signed up for the free year trial of Apple TV+, you may be getting another three months of free service. Apple has begun emailing subscribers to the free year trial, informing them that the company is extending its trial.
I personally signed up for the free year of Apple TV+ when it debuted last November and received an email today that my trial would be extended to February of 2021. As an even better bonus, it does not appear that subscribers need to do anything - Apple is updating the renewal date automatically.
Check out a copy of the email that Apple is sending to customers below:
Hello Joe Wituschek,
We're giving you extra time to discover the latest Apple Originals and catch up on shows returning for a second season. You don't have to do anything — just keep watching for free until February 2021.
It's been an incredible debut year. Audiences are loving the Emmy Award winner The Morning Show, the blockbuster WWII thriller Greyhound, the heartwarming comedy Ted Lasso, and so much more. Be on the lookout for new premieres, hit movies like On the Rocks, the eye-opening docuseries Tiny World, and Season 2 of Servant, For All Mankind, and Peabody winner Dickinson.
You'll see your new renewal date in Manage Subscriptions soon.
The Apple TV+ Team
Apple debuted Apple TV+ on November 1, 2019, offering a free year of service to those who purchased select Apple devices. For many, their free trial would be coming to an end this month but, with this latest promotion, it appears that we all may be getting a few more months to enjoy Ted Lasso for free.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
'Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds' has an Apple TV+ trailer
Apple TV+ documentary "Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds" is all about shooting stars and whatnot. If you weren't already jazzed for it, this trailer will change all of that.
Apple's MagSafe chargers and accessories are now available for pre-order
Ordered a new iPhone and need something to keep it safe? You're going to want one of the new MagSafe cases!
Apple's iPad Air 4 is now officially available to pre-order
Apple's brand new iPad Air 4, announced at its September 'Time Flies' event is now available to pre-order. The new tablet features an all-new design, A14 processor, and Touch ID embedded in the device's top button.
Get the rarest gift for the Nintendo Switch amiibo collector in your life
Nintendo's amiibo let you collect your favorite characters and gain some in-game benefits for having the figures. Here are some of the most expensive and hard-to-find Nintendo Switch amiibo figures on the market.