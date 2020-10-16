If you signed up for the free year trial of Apple TV+, you may be getting another three months of free service. Apple has begun emailing subscribers to the free year trial, informing them that the company is extending its trial.

I personally signed up for the free year of Apple TV+ when it debuted last November and received an email today that my trial would be extended to February of 2021. As an even better bonus, it does not appear that subscribers need to do anything - Apple is updating the renewal date automatically.

Check out a copy of the email that Apple is sending to customers below: