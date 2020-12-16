Everyone has a different relationship with exercise. There are many different companies, services, and products that exist to help you get some activity in your life, and now Apple Fitness+ is here to offer another option. With your best Apple Watch on your wrist, an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV to use as a screen, and a $9.99 monthly ($79.99 annually) subscription, Apple Fitness+ aims to provide you with a ton of guided workouts to enjoy. With categories like strength, HIIT, cycling, treadmill, and more, there's supposed to be something for everyone. I've already tried a few workouts on Fitness+, and I see some great potential in the platform. Here's an overview and my first impressions of Fitness+. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Context for these first impressions Before I get started, I want to put a few things into context before giving you an opinion on the service, so you know where it's coming from. I'm pretty average in terms of fitness level. I play a few sports recreationally, and I try to get out of the apartment and do some exercises, like jogging a couple of times a week. In 2020, my fitness level has likely slipped, as I'm not playing sports because of the pandemic. While I have had memberships to various gyms, I have never tried any classes or video-led classes before. This is a first impression based on just a few short workouts I did with the Fitness+, and not intended to be a full review. As I work my way through the free-trial, I plan on writing about my experience a few times, so keep an eye out for that. Apple Fitness+: The interface

Apple has a history of making user experiences fairly straight forward, and I would say that it translates over to Fitness+. Once you've updated all your devices to the latest software, you can load up the Fitness app on your iPhone or Apple TV and browse through the entire catalog of workouts available. Right at the top, you can see the workout categories, and by tapping or selecting the category, you'll be giving the chance to browse all the classes related to that category. You can even filter your search of that category by an instructor, length of time, and type of music (see below), making it easy to find something really specific if you want to.

Of course, the main screen is filled with recommendations based on the previous workouts you have logged on your Apple Watch. There are also many different categories to explore, like new this week, popular, beginners, and more if you want to browse around. Apple Fitness+: Working out

If you are interested in a workout, you can select it and view some crucial information about the classes (see image above). You can see how long the class will be, the music genre, the date it was added to the service, and what equipment you need. You can even watch a video preview, which will show you one or two of the movements you'll be doing in the class, and the instructor briefly mentions what the class is all about.

Once you start a workout, your Apple Watch data will show up on the screen. In the top left, you should see the time you've spent in the class already, your current heart rate, and how many calories you've burned so far. This is all updated in real-time, so you can see how you're progressing. You may also see the Burn Bar (it unlocked for me after doing my second class), which gives you an idea of how many calories you've burned than other people who have taken the class. As a bit of extra motivation. You can also opt-out of using the Burn Bar if you please. Meanwhile, up in the top right, you can see your Activity rings filling up in real-time. At certain points in your workout, the rings will expand to give you the actual numbers instead of just the visual, so you have an idea of how you're doing on your goals.