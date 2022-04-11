People who found that they couldn't update the software on their Apple Studio display of late should probably try again — because Apple fixed it. And you won't believe how it did it.

We saw reports over the weekend that people were unable to update their Studio Display, a process that required the installation of a new version of iOS. Specifically, iOS 15.4. The problem? The company had already stopped signing iOS 15.4 following the release of iOS 15.4.1.

Apple routinely stops signing older versions of iOS, preventing people from installing them. The problem came about, so Macworld posits, when Apple effectively stopped people from updating their new Studio Display to iOS 15.4 as well. With no iOS 15.4.1 update available for Apple's new monitor, the update simply failed.

As it turns out, the root of the problem was Apple itself. On Friday, Apple stopped signing iOS 15.4 after it released iOS 15.4.1 on March 30. When Apple stops signing a version of an operating system, it becomes unavailable and devices can't install it. Since the Studio Display basically has the guts of an iPhone 11, it couldn't properly install version 15.4—and 15.4.1 isn't available for Studio Display.

The fix was pretty simple — enable iOS 15.4 to be installed by re-signing it. Macworld says that's what has been done and people with Studio Displays that need an update should now be good to go.

The new Studio Display is one of the best Mac displays you can buy right now, despite its reportedly shoddy camera and a price that some might consider high. Its 5K resolution and support for Retina output help make it a standout option for those who want those specific features.