On Tuesday at Apple's September event, Tim Cook and team unveiled the new 7th generation iPad, Apple Watch Series 5, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and announced Apple TV+ pricing and launch date. It also went into more details about Apple Arcade, its new gaming service that will feature over 100 exclusive games at launch and work across all of Apple's devices like iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Reported by AppleInsider, Apple has largely increased the number of developers that are making games for Apple Arcade, or at least is just now revealing who exactly there are.

When Apple Arcade was originally announced at Apple's March Services event, one of the slides shown at the keynote featured 35 developers who had signed on to develop titles for the service. Some of the notable studios at the time included Disney, Sega, Lego, Konami, Cartoon Network, and Gameloft.