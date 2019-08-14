Apple has a new support page for the Apple Card that outlines how the application process is being evaluated. The card is slowly rolling out to more people as the preview period expands and naturally questions about how people are being approved or denied have come up. This new support page tries to answer all of those questions.

Titled "How your Apple Card application is evaluated," the support page goes into detail about the requirements, conditions why you may be denied, how your credit score is used, what to do if you were denied, how the initial credit limit is determined and why your application is pending or in review.

The most intriguing section is the reasons why an application may be denied. There's nothing new here that doesn't relate to other credit card applications, but it does highlight some of the questions consumers have been asking.

Here's how Apple describes the overall process: