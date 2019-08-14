What you need to know
- Apple has a new support page that explains the Apple Card approval process.
- The support page goes into detail about questions people have been asking about the application.
- The most helpful portion is the part that explains why some applications were denied and what went into the decision.
Apple has a new support page for the Apple Card that outlines how the application process is being evaluated. The card is slowly rolling out to more people as the preview period expands and naturally questions about how people are being approved or denied have come up. This new support page tries to answer all of those questions.
Titled "How your Apple Card application is evaluated," the support page goes into detail about the requirements, conditions why you may be denied, how your credit score is used, what to do if you were denied, how the initial credit limit is determined and why your application is pending or in review.
The most intriguing section is the reasons why an application may be denied. There's nothing new here that doesn't relate to other credit card applications, but it does highlight some of the questions consumers have been asking.
Here's how Apple describes the overall process:
When assessing your ability to pay back debt, Goldman Sachs looks at multiple conditions before making a decision on your Apple Card application. If any of the following conditions apply, Goldman Sachs might not be able to approve your Apple Card application.
After this, it talks about debt obligations, negative public records, income, frequent applications for loans and low credit scores. One interesting point that is highlighted in the page is that of FICO scores. If your score under 600, Goldman Sachs may not be able to approve you.
If you have any more questions about the Apple Card approval process, you will find your answer in this new support page.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.