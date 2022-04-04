What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has reportedly withdrawn its bid for a Will Smith biopic.
- Netflix has also pulled out of its bid on the project.
- The company is looking into other potential projects with black actors.
The fallout from the Oscars continues for Will Smith.
As reported by The Sun, along with Netflix, Apple has withdrawn its bid for a Will Smith biopic that was being shopped around. According to the report, the companies are looking at projects from other black actors.
"Netflix and Apple+ have quietly removed their bids for a Will Smith biopic and will instead relocate the funds and develop original ideas from new black actors.
"Working with Will has become a risky business. They now plan on developing ideas with more family friendly stars like Mike Epps and Michael B. Jordan."
The biopic isn't the only project being affected. Production for "Bad Boys 4" and "Fast and Loose" have reportedly also been put on hold.
The Academy accepted his resignation but are still pushing ahead with disciplinary proceedings. Smith faces a make-or-break hearing on April 18 where he could be stripped of his Best Actor Oscar for his role in King Richard. Meanwhile, industry support for the Hollywood star, who broke through in 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is dwindling. Insiders claim development plans for a fourth Bad Boys film have been put on hold, as has Smith's Netflix project Fast And Loose.
Smith has already finished filming for the upcoming Apple TV+ film "Emancipation," which Apple paid a fortune for last year. There is currently no date set for its debut and it is currently unclear if Apple will delay or scrap the project entirely. We'll have to wait and see about that one.
