In a longer piece about Apple Music by Wired, the folks at Cult of Mac were able to spot one particularly interesting little tidbit. It turns out that Apple has a team of people transcribing songs.

That, according to Oliver Schusser, head of Apple Music, ensures that the lyrics used in the time synced lyric feature – added as part of iOS 13 – are as accurate as possible. After all, you don't want to find out the words are wrong when you're in the middle of an impromtu karaoke session, right?