What you need to know
- Apple TV+ is going to San Diego Comic-Con this year.
- The company will host panels for "Severance," "For All Mankind," "Mythic Quest," "Invasion," and "See."
- It will also host a "Severance" experience where attendees can live a day as a Lumon employee.
Apple TV+ is heading to San Diego Comic-Con to severe the entire audience.
Today, Apple announced that it would be attending Comic-Con in San Diego for the first time. The company plans to host a number of panels for "Severance," "For All Mankind," "Mythic Quest," "Invasion," and "See" where attendees can meet and go behind the scenes with the creators of each series.
It also plans to host a "Severance" experience at the Hard Rock Hotel. The experience will reportedly let attendees cosplay as a Lumon employee going through their first day on the severed floor.
In addition to these must-see panels, attendees will have the opportunity — if they dare — to get "severed" as they immerse themselves in the world of Lumon Industries at an innovative "Severance" installation at the Hard Rock Hotel. The experience will take new Lumon employees through their first day on the severed floor where all of their senses will be required if they hope to be reunited with their "outtie."
You can check out the entire lineup of panels that Apple TV+ will host below:
Inside "Severance"
Executive producer and director Ben Stiller, creator and executive producer Dan Erickson, and cast members Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman and Jen Tullock share "Innie" secrets from season one of the Apple TV+ critically acclaimed series.
The Alternate World of "For All Mankind"
Creators and executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi are joined by executive producer Maril Davis and cast members Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt to discuss the propulsive third season of the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ alternate reality series.
The Players of "Mythic Quest"
Creator and executive producer Megan Ganz, executive producer and star David Hornsby and cast members Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Ashly Burch take a deep dive into the critically hailed Apple TV+ workplace comedy and share an exclusive first look at the upcoming third season.
Storytellers of Apple TV+
Creator and executive producer Ronald D. Moore of "For All Mankind," executive producer Simon Kinberg of "Invasion," co-creator of "Mythic Quest" Megan Ganz, and executive producer and showrunner Jonathan Tropper of "See" will discuss creating the unique worlds of their series and share exclusive sneak peeks of upcoming episodes. David S. Goyer will also join from the set of "Foundation" with a special sneak peek at the upcoming second season.
San Diego Comic-Con International will take place starting on Thursday, July 21 and run through Sunday, July 24. Apple says that the specific "dates, times and locations for all panels will be announced closer to the event."
If you're planning on catching up on any of the shows featured at the event, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022 to make sure you enjoy them as much as possible.
