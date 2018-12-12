If you've been in the market for Apple's HomePod, right now is the best time to buy one. B&H Photo currently has the Space Gray and White versions of Apple's first smart speaker on sale for $100 off, dropping the price down to just $249. Black Friday deals were the first time we've seen it drop this low, and most of those ended up selling out rather quickly. There is a slight shipping delay at B&H, but you can still place your order now to lock in that discount.

Before Black Friday sales began, the best price drop we saw was $272 at eBay during a one-day sale, but it's never been this affordable. If you're invested in the Apple ecosystem, this is the speaker to have. You can use Siri to control various smart home gadgets, listen to music, and so much more. In our review of the speaker, we said: