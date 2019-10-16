Apple has premiered its Apple TV+ space drama 'For All Mankind' at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood California. 'For All Mankind' is set in the 1960s, in a world where the space race never ended. The series stars, Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt and Jodi Balfour. The series will be produced by Emmy Award winner Ronald D Moore.

Beginning November 1, the first three episodes of "For All Mankind" will be available to watch on Apple TV+. New episodes will continue to roll out weekly, every Friday.

Told through the lives of astronauts, engineers and their families, "For All Mankind" imagines a world in which the global space race never ended and the space program remained the cultural centerpiece of America's hopes and dreams.

I dont think I'm allowed to review @apple's new show For All Mankind. I will say there is a lot of smoking! (It's set in the late 1960s.)

The first three episodes of 'For All Mankind' will be available from November 1, with a new episode being aired weekly on a Friday thereafter.

Apple TV+, as we're sure you've heard by now, is Apple's brand new subscription based streaming service featuring all original content. The service will cost $4.99 per-month, however anyone who purchases a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod will be able to enjoy a whole year of Apple TV+ for free. The service will be available to users of all those devices, as well as online a tv.apple.com

Other content announced for Apple TV+ includes Oprah's Book Club, and 'The Morning Show' featuring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, a venture that will reportedly cost $300 million.

If the news of the premiere has you excited for some Apple TV+, check out everything you need to know about Apple TV+.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.