For just one day only, Woot's holding a sale on select Apple iMac, MacBook, and iPad models with prices starting as low as $210. Most of the models are listed 'scratch & dent' which means they may have some cosmetic imperfections but work like new. Others are refurbished to both look and work like new, with a few devices actually being brand new or open box. Your warranty will be either 90 days or 1-year depending on the condition.

Most of the models in today's sale are at least a few years old, so you'll want to keep that in mind when ordering and take a close look at the specs of the item you're purchasing. There are a bunch of great options though, like the 5th-gen iPad that's on sale from just $209.99 — one of the best iPad deals out there right now. The 21-inch and 27-inch iMac deals also provide you with a lot of computer for your money.

There are some more recent devices on sale, though these tend to sell out faster. Top picks included the discounted 15-inch MacBook Pro from 2017 or the 13-inch version available brand new. The 11-inch and 13-inch MacBook Air models are also worth a look with prices from $449.99, plus a whole bunch of related accessories like adapters, mice, and keyboards.

Buying refurbished may seem a bit worrisome at first, but these models have all been tested and ensured to be in good, working condition before being shipped out. Plus, they each come with a 90-day or 1-year warranty in case you notice any issues the technicians didn't. However, a few are listed as scratch-and-dent models, so you might want to be wary of that as well.

If you don't want to go for a refurb model, look out for the few brand new items in the sale and avoid any worries altogether. Several devices are already sold out, though, so don't wait on the device you want.

Today's sale has only a few more hours left to go and supplies are already dwindling, so be sure to visit Woot to see the full selection before it comes to an end. Also note that Woot charges a $6 shipping fee on all orders unless you log in with an Amazon Prime account to score free shipping. If you don't have one yet, starting a free 30-day trial of Prime will work to snag free shipping too.