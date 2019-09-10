What you need to know
- Apple has quietly introduced new two-tone Sport Loop bands for Apple Watch.
- The new bands are available now for $49 and ship September 20.
- Colors include Pomegranate, Khaki, and Camel.
Along with the new Apple Watch Series 5, Apple quietly introduced a handful of new Sport Loop bands, which feature a stylish two-tone design.
There are six new Sport Loop designs in total, including Midnight Blue, Alaskan Blue, and Khaki, the latter of which pairs together a navy and dark green for a very stylish look. The new bands add some nice flair to bands that already looked great.
Apple describes the Sport Loop:
Soft, breathable, and lightweight, the Sport Loop features a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment. The double-layer nylon weave has dense loops on the skin side that provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape. On the reverse side, the attachment loops are securely anchored for superior durability.
The new two-tone bands are available in both 40mm and 44mm and retail for $49. According to Apple, the new two-tone bands are compatible with all 38mm, 40mm, 42mm and 44mm Apple Watch sizes, and will ship beginning September 20.
Two-tone style
Apple Watch Sport Loop
Apple has introduced a handful of new Sport Loop colors, which will go nicely with the company's brand new Watch Series 5. You can pick up the new band beginning September 20.
