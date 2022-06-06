Apple today announced the arrival of passkey, a new next-generation credential that will make it safer to log in to apps and websites on any device including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TV set-top boxes.

Announced as part of the macOS Ventura unveiling during the WWDC22 opening keynote, passkeys are designed to help replace passwords across Apple devices. Apple says that passwords are problematic because they are stored on web servers, giving hackers the chance to steal them or trick users into sharing them. Neither is possible when passwords are replaced by passkeys, the company says.

Browsing in Safari is even safer with passkeys, next-generation credentials that are more secure, easy to use, and designed to replace passwords. Passkeys are unique digital keys that stay on device and are never stored on a web server, so hackers can't leak them or trick users into sharing them. Passkeys make it simple to sign in securely, using Touch ID or Face ID for biometric verification, and iCloud Keychain to sync across Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV with end-to-end encryption. They will also work across apps and the web, and users can even sign in to websites or apps on non-Apple devices using their iPhone.

Passkey support will allow people to quickly and easily sign into their apps and websites without needing to remember passwords of any kind. Signing in will be as simple as using Touch ID or Face ID, handling a biometric component that will ensure that third parties can't gain access. Notably, Apple says that even those using non-Apple devices will be able to sign in using passkeys, although they'll still need an iPhone to do it.

Passwords have long been an issue with data leaks opening people up to a variety of problems. The reuse of passwords is commonplace, and while many reading this will use a password manager and strong, unique passwords, that simply isn't the case for the majority — and it's those people that stand to benefit the most from something like passkeys.

Passkeys will be available as part of the macOS Ventura update alongside that of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and tvOS 16. In fact, passkeys could low-key be one of the best Mac and iPhone features announced during WWDC so far.