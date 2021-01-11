What you need to know
- Apple has landed a sci-fi comedy-drama from Andy Samberg and Ben Stiller.
- It comes from the mind behind Bojack Horseman and the writer of Palm Springs.
As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Apple TV+ has landed a new project from Andy Samberg and Ben Stiller. Samberg has teamed up once again with Andy Siara, the writer of Palm Springs, from an untitled sci-fi comedy-drama. According to the report, Apple finalized the deal for the project over the weekend after a competition with other studios.
While details of the project itself are unknown, it has been revealed that it is an original idea from Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the mind behind Bojack Horseman.
Samberg is set to star and produce. Hawley will produce through his 26 Keys banner with 26 Keys' Dan Seligmann. Stiller and Nicky Weinstock will produce via Red Hour with the company's Jackie Cohn executive producing. Bob-Waksberg will also act as a producer.
Siara will write the script and also serve as an executive producer. The project gained immediate interest due to the success of Palm Springs, the science fiction movie starring Samberg and written by Siara.
The project drew instant interest thanks to the buzz Palm Springs is generating this awards season. The movie, based on an original screenplay by Siara and starring and produced by Samberg, told of a man stuck in a time loop when attending a dreaded wedding. On Sunday, the movie was recognized at the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards for best science fiction/fantasy movie, best actor in a science fiction/fantasy movie (for Samberg), and best actress in a science fiction/fantasy movie for Cristin Milioti.
It is currently unknown when the project will go into production or when it will premiere on Apple TV+.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple shares three short ads touting iPhone privacy and recycling
Apple isn't taking part in CES, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have anything to say.
Review: The eco-friendly LifeProof WĀKE iPhone case offers oceanic benefits
Not only is the LifeProof WĀKE a nice-looking iPhone case, but it's made from over 85% ocean-based recycled plastic.
Review: CYRILL Cecile iPhone cases let you add a fun look for less
You don't have to spend a lot of money to get a protective case with a cute and trendy look.
After Super Mario Odyssey play these Mario like games
Super Mario Odyssey was an amazingly fun game to play, but that's not all there is for Switch! If you're done with this game, check out these others like it to keep the fun going!