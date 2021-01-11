As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Apple TV+ has landed a new project from Andy Samberg and Ben Stiller. Samberg has teamed up once again with Andy Siara, the writer of Palm Springs, from an untitled sci-fi comedy-drama. According to the report, Apple finalized the deal for the project over the weekend after a competition with other studios.

While details of the project itself are unknown, it has been revealed that it is an original idea from Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the mind behind Bojack Horseman.

Samberg is set to star and produce. Hawley will produce through his 26 Keys banner with 26 Keys' Dan Seligmann. Stiller and Nicky Weinstock will produce via Red Hour with the company's Jackie Cohn executive producing. Bob-Waksberg will also act as a producer.

Siara will write the script and also serve as an executive producer. The project gained immediate interest due to the success of Palm Springs, the science fiction movie starring Samberg and written by Siara.

The project drew instant interest thanks to the buzz Palm Springs is generating this awards season. The movie, based on an original screenplay by Siara and starring and produced by Samberg, told of a man stuck in a time loop when attending a dreaded wedding. On Sunday, the movie was recognized at the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards for best science fiction/fantasy movie, best actor in a science fiction/fantasy movie (for Samberg), and best actress in a science fiction/fantasy movie for Cristin Milioti.

It is currently unknown when the project will go into production or when it will premiere on Apple TV+.