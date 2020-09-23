Reported by Deadline, Apple has landed "The Sky Is Everywhere," a new film that will star Cherry Jones, Jason Segel, and Grace Kaufman. The film will be directed by Josephine Decker, whose previous credits include "Madeline" and "Shirley."

Cherry Jones and Jason Segel are set to join Grace Kaufman in The Sky Is Everywhere, a new Apple Original film that hails from Apple's existing partnership with A24. The pic is based on the novel by Jandy Nelson, who will adapt the script. Josephine Decker, who helmed Madeline's Madeline and the Elisabeth Moss-starrer Shirley, is attached to direct.

The film will follow the story of Lennie, played by Kaufman, a "teen who is working through the loss of her sister Bailey."

The novel follows Lennie (Kaufman), a teen who is working through the loss of her sister Bailey. Her journey includes accidentally falling in love. Jones will play Gram, the warm and loving grandmother of Lennie and Bailey, who takes them in and raises them in her home where her son, Big (Segel), still lives with her. Segel's Big is the sisters' eccentric and compassionate uncle, the town Lothario who runs a local hot air balloon company and tends to fall in love with whichever woman he takes up in the balloon.

"The Sky Is Everywhere" is the latest to come out of Apple's relationship with A24. The studio is also bringing "On The Rocks," starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray, to Apple TV+ on October 23.