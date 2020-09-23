What you need to know
- Apple has landed a new film called "The Sky Is Everywhere."
- The film follows the story of Lennie, a teen who is working through the loss of her sister.
- It will star Grace Kaufman, Cherry Jones, and Jason Segel.
Reported by Deadline, Apple has landed "The Sky Is Everywhere," a new film that will star Cherry Jones, Jason Segel, and Grace Kaufman. The film will be directed by Josephine Decker, whose previous credits include "Madeline" and "Shirley."
Cherry Jones and Jason Segel are set to join Grace Kaufman in The Sky Is Everywhere, a new Apple Original film that hails from Apple's existing partnership with A24. The pic is based on the novel by Jandy Nelson, who will adapt the script. Josephine Decker, who helmed Madeline's Madeline and the Elisabeth Moss-starrer Shirley, is attached to direct.
The film will follow the story of Lennie, played by Kaufman, a "teen who is working through the loss of her sister Bailey."
The novel follows Lennie (Kaufman), a teen who is working through the loss of her sister Bailey. Her journey includes accidentally falling in love. Jones will play Gram, the warm and loving grandmother of Lennie and Bailey, who takes them in and raises them in her home where her son, Big (Segel), still lives with her. Segel's Big is the sisters' eccentric and compassionate uncle, the town Lothario who runs a local hot air balloon company and tends to fall in love with whichever woman he takes up in the balloon.
"The Sky Is Everywhere" is the latest to come out of Apple's relationship with A24. The studio is also bringing "On The Rocks," starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray, to Apple TV+ on October 23.
The film joins Apple and A24's anticipated and soon-to-premiere On the Rocks, from Sofia Coppola, and starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray. The pic, which bowed at the New York Film Festival last night, premieres in select theaters October 2 and globally on Apple TV+ on October 23.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Fortnite players, don't update iOS without reading this
Epic Games is warning Fortnite players over updating to iOS 14, in case a feature that temporarily removes apps to make space for the software deletes Fortnite, preventing users from reinstalling it.
Fantastical 3.2 is here with iOS 14 widgets, Scribble support for iPad
Flexibits has today released Fantastical 3.2, bringing iOS 14 widgets to the immensely popular calendar app.
Apple's online store opens in India
As promised, Apple has opened its online store in India following an announcement last week.
Dock it up with these great stations for your MacBook Pro
Need to connect all the things to your MacBook Pro with USB-C ports? Dongles be damned. Get yourself a docking station instead!